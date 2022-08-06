Time to rise above politics to help flood victims: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed on Friday to actively carry out relief and rehabilitation work for all those affected by the floods, in separate addresses in the flood-hit areas of South Punjab, including Dera Ghazi Khan, Rojhan and Rajanpur.

Addressing the public at Dera Gazi Khan, the prime minister said the demand for water channels by the locals would be fulfilled soon, promising to leave no stone unturned till every flood victim was provided relief. The premier said that as per the 2010’s National Finance Commission (NFC) award around 58 percent of the resources go to the provinces. He called upon the provincial governments to address the needs of the people.

Shehbaz mentioned that he utilized Punjab’s funds to launch development projects during his stint as the chief minister. He maintained that the federal government was committed to providing relief to the people of flood-affected areas, and ensuring their early rehabilitation. He also emphasized ensuring that the compensation is disbursed among the victims.

PM Shehbaz said that the federal government had increased the cash assistance for injured people from Rs25,000 to 250,000 and had also announced a similar compensation of Rs0.5 million for both mud and concrete houses damaged completely, and Rs 0.2 million for the ones partially destroyed. He urged upon the departments concerned to take measures in advance to cater to new rain spells in the flood-affected areas. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday stressed early disbursement of compensation money among the floods-affected people. During his visit to the flood-hit Rojhan in south Punjab, he said every possible relief and rehabilitation facilities would be provided to the flood victims. He emphasized the need for a joint survey by federal and provincial governments to assess the damages in the wake of floods.

PM Sharif said the federal government was committed to providing relief to the people affected by floods and ensuring their early rehabilitation. The prime minister earlier had an aerial view of the area to see the devastation caused by the heavy rains. He, on the occasion, was given a briefing by the authorities concerned regarding the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work in the area including the supply of food, drinking water and basic health facilities to the displaced people staying at temporary shelters.

The prime minister was informed about provision of mobile hospitals and allied facilities to affected locals. Also, the initial survey has been submitted with Provincial Disaster Management Authority. Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Adviser Ataullah Tarar, Member National Assembly Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Aslam Bhootani and National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz accompanied the prime minister.