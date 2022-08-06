Senate passes resolution urging world to review India engagement

The Senate on Friday unanimously passed a resolution urging the international community to review its engagement with India which is disregarding international humanitarian laws and resolutions on Kashmir dispute.

The resolution moved by Leader of House Azam Nazeer Tarar recommended the government to expedite its diplomatic efforts to continue to highlight the Kashmir dispute at the UN Human Rights Council.

The resolution strongly rejected India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019 saying these are in direct violations of the UN Security Council resolutions and are aimed at changing the demographic structure of IIOJK, suppressing the realization of the inalienable right to self-determination of Kashmiris as well as violating their civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights.

Condemning Indian atrocities including extra judicial killings and demolition of homes and private properties as a form of collective punishment in the occupied valley, the resolution deplored change in the status of Urdu language associated with Kashmiri Muslims and their identity.

It demanded resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people and the UNSC resolutions. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday condemned Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) and said that the United Nations (UN) must play its part to get human rights restored in IIOK. He said that Indian government thrashed the resolution of UN on IIOK by changing Article 370 and 35A. He said that the Indian step had pushed the peace of the region to the quagmire of destruction. Bilawal said that the IIOK had been deprived of their rights. He said that all Hurriyat supporters including Yaseen Malik and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq be released. He also paid homages to Burhan Wani and all other Kashmiri martyred.