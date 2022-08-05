NA by-polls: Imran Khan to himself contest by-election on nine seats

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has announced to contest by-polls on all nine National Assembly seats.

In a meeting with senior journalists today, the PTI announced to contest elections from all nine constituencies himself.

Imran Khan said, “They want to single out me. I will fight them in every field. They think that they will get me disqualified. Insha Allah, they will not be able to get me disqualified,” he said.

Imran Khan said that he made two major mistakes in his political career. He added that he cannot share the first one, but the second one was appointing Sikandar Sultan Raja as the ECP Chief.

According to the schedule released by the ECP, the candidates can submit their nomination papers from August 10 to 13, which will be verified by August 17, whereas the election symbols will be issued to the candidates on August 29.

The by-elections will be held for the constituencies of NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Kurram, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, as well as NA-237, 239, and 246 of Karachi.