The Ministry of Interior on Friday announced the schedule for the suspension of mobile phone services in the Faisalabad region due to the 10th of Muharramul Haram based on the suggestions of local police officials (Yaume Ashura)

On the 7th and 10th of Muharram, cell phone service will continue to be suspended in Faisalabad and Jhang. On the 10th of the holy month, cell phone service will be suspended from 8:00 am to 12:00 am in Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh.