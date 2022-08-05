Miftah lauds ADB’s role in pursuing reforms agenda in Pakistan

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said the government is giving a prime focus to effective structural reforms to ensure sustainable and inclusive economic growth in the country.

He was talking to a delegation of Asian Development Bank in Islamabad on Thursday. The finance minister acknowledged the ADB’s role in pursuing reforms agenda through various projects in Pakistan. The ADB delegation apprised the Minister about the progress of various projects being undertaken by the bank in Pakistan especially in the areas of energy and social protection. The delegation reiterated that the country partnership strategy for Pakistan 2021-25 is in complete consonance with the vision of the government.