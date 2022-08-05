Gold price decline by Rs2,100 to Rs143,200 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs2,100 per tola and was sold at Rs143,200 on Thursday against sale at Rs155,300 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10-gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs1800 and was sold at Rs122,771 against its sale at Rs124,571 whereas the prices of ten-gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs112,540 against its sale at Rs114,190, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram tola silver remained constant at Rs1620 and Rs1388.88 respectively. The price of gold in international market increased by $21 and was sold at $1787 against its sale at $1766, the association reported.