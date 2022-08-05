Askari Bank signs MOU with PAFLA

Askari Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) with an aim to digitally onboard and facilitate the unbanked segment of freelancing individuals and startups through the Askari Freelancer Digital Account.

This strategic partnership with PAFLA will offer mentorship programs, seminars, webinars, conferences, professional training events and certification courses on financial literacy. Askari Bank will fulfil the banking needs of freelancers across Pakistan.

The MoU was signed by Ms. Amina Bilal, Head Digital Sales, AKBL and Mr. Tufail Ahmed Khan, CEO, PAFLA. Also present were Mr. Shehryar Ali Shah, Chief Digital Officer, AKBL, Mr. Ibrahim Amin, Co-founder & EVP, PAFLA, Mr. Haroon Q. Raja, Co-founder & SVP, Ms. Dua Sukhera, Head South Punjab, and other senior officials from both organizations.

The objective of the partnership is to facilitate the growth of the thriving community of freelancers and startups.