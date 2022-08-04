Shahrukh Khan is the magic and magician put together: Alia Bhatt

Despite Shah Rukh Khan’s films having a low box office performance, Alia Bhatt thinks he doesn’t require any suggestions from her on his film preferences.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi stars thinks she is the one that needs advice from Shah Rukh, even though in recent times, Shah Rukh’s films have had dismal performances at the box office while Alia seems to have cracked the code for box office success with back-to-back hits.

When asked in an interaction with Indian Express whether she has any advice for her Dear Zindagi co-star, Alia said, “He needs no advice. He’s the magic and magician put together. So, I won’t give any advice to him, rather I’ll take advice from him on how magical he is.”

Shah Rukh has a great chance of redeeming himself at the box office next year with three big releases in the form of YRF’s action entertainer Pathan, followed by Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.