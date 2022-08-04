Katrina and Gauri to collaborate for a project

Katrina Kaif will be collaborating with Gauri Khan on an exciting new project, reports ETimes. Kaif recently dropped a few pictures on her Instagram account giving a hint about the collaboration among the two. The caption on the pictures read: “Dreamy Florals. Something special coming soon with @gaurikhan.” In the pictures, Katrina can be seen wearing a fascinating floral dress having shades of red, pink, purple and blue. On the work front, Kaif is gearing up to release Phone Bhoot opposite Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She is also currently working on Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Furthermore, Katrina has also been signed up for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.