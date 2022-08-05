Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 5 August 2022 is being sold for Rs. 128500 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 149900 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 5 August 2022

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 149900 Rs. 137407 Rs. 131163 Rs. 112425 per 10 Gram Rs. 128500 Rs. 117791 Rs. 112438 Rs. 96375 per Gram Gold Rs. 12850 Rs. 11779 Rs. 11244 Rs. 9638

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.