19,942 cases reported- COVID-19 in Pakistan

As direct sources from National Institute of Health (NIH) , total of 175 health workers nationwide have lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the cases that were recorded the previous day, the infected ones included 37 doctors and three health staff workers.

The source also relayed information regarding the overall number of health workers that have been infected thus far. Health workers being at the front line to fight the battle against COVID-19 has led to 12,358 doctors, 4,897 health workers and 2,687 nurses infected. In Pakistan, 19,763 have fully recovered from the virus.

Sindh remains the region that impacted the most. A cumulative total of 6,384 workers tested positive so far out of which 62 others fell victim to the virus.

Cases reported in Punjab showed that 3,590 medics had tested positive for the virus. While 29 deaths recorded. KP had 5,000 health workers testing positive and 49 deaths as a result of COVID-19. In Islamabad, 2,379 COVID-positive cases recorded among health workers out of which 14 succumbed to the disease.

In the regions of Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the COVID-positive recorded cases among health workers were 940, 353 and 830 respectively. Among these, Balochistan’s nine health workers passed away as a result. Nine reported deaths in latter two regions as well.

Despite the amount of positive COVID-19 cases that recorded, the data of NIH displayed that Pakistan saw a slight dip in the positivity ratio. This came to a staggering 3.63% with 789 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.