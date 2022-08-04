Hamza Shahbaz departs for London to meet Nawaz Sharif

On Thursday, Hamza Shahbaz departed for London, days after he was dismissed from his duties as the Chief Minister of the province of Punjab. Hamza Shahbaz, the former Chief Minister of Punjab, was replaced by Pervez Elahi. This came about by putting the Supreme Court’s orders into action.

Hamza Shahbaz will meet Nawaz Sharif and his other family members and will also brief the former regarding political happenings in the Punjab province.

Hamza Shahbaz’s trip to London occurred in the aftermath of a special central court’s decision on September 7 to indict Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz in a money laundering case filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

