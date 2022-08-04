Five dacoits killed, policeman martyred in an operation

RAJANPUR: The operation against bandits successfully ended in Kacha area of Rojhan, Punjab.

The operation took place by police in which five dacoits including ring leader Fayyaz Dollani have been killed.

According to the spokesperson for Rajanpur, police notorious criminals have set up their hideouts in Tehsil Rojhan Jamali Kacha area. The criminal started various criminal activities in the border areas of Punjab and Sindh provinces.

He said that the operation is launch by police on large-scale. While, contingents of Punjab Rangers are also called. So far, five dacoits shot dead, while a policeman martyred.

Also, Action against bandits in riverbed areas of both Punjab and Sindh is launch. To rid these areas of criminal elements in the past too.

In separate action, Punjab police successfully carried an operation against bandits and recovered two cops held hostage by them in Rojhan tehsil of Rajanpur district.

According to a regional police officer, the police successfully carried out an operation. In the operation they recovered two cops identified as Arshad and Irfan.

