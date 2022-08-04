NA passes National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022

National Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed The National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 aiming to exclude private transactions from the scope of National Accountability and fixing the scope of NAB against mega scandals. The Bill was moved by Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan, Zahra Wadood Fatemi sought withdrawal of her three proposed amendments in the Bill. The purpose of the amendment is to exclude private transactions from the scope of the National Accountability. Through the insertion of proposed amendments, the pecuniary jurisdiction of the NAB has been fixed to take only action against mega scandals. Further, it is proposed that supplementary reference can, only be filed with the permission of the court to expedite the proceedings of the court within one-year. Also after the proposed amendments, the Investigation Officers shall not harass any person at the time of investigation or inquiry and confine his question relevant to the investigation or inquiry or for the extracting evidence and that the accused must be informed whether he has been summoned in the capacity of accused or witness and information be given to him to enable him to give his evidence. Section 25 is related to protect the interest of the government that in case persons entering the plea bargain fail to make payment pursuant to the payment approved by the court, the plea bargain agreement will become infractions.