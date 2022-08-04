NAB authorizes various inquiries, investigations

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday authorized conducting various inquiries,investigations against different suspects on the charges of inflicting huge losses to the national exchequer after meticulously deliberating on the merits of the cases. According to the NAB spokesman, the Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) discussed various aspects of different inquiries and investigations threadbare and decided to take legal action against the accused allegedly involved in misappropriation of huge amounts. He said the inquiries, investigations were authorized in National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Executive Board meeting (EBM) presided over by Bureau’s Chairman Aftab Sultan. It may be mentioned here that all the inquiries and investigations were initiated on the basis of allegations which were not final. The decision to proceed ahead with the cases was taken after taking into account both sides of the picture, so that all the requirements of justice could be followed according to law. The meeting was attended by Zahir Shah, NAB’s Deputy Chairman, Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability, Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig, Director General Operations, Farmanullah Khan, Director General, NAB, Rawalpindi and other senior officers of the bureau. Meanwhile, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Aftab Sultan on Wednesday directed the officers to display the highest level of integrity and commitment, and ensure transparency and fairness while pursuing corruption cases. During a visit to the Rawalpindi bureau, he urged the officers to work fearlessly sans taking any pressure. The chairman also reiterated that all cases would be conducted on merit without irrespective of the social status of accused. Director General NAB Rawalpindi Farmanullah, along with his team, gave briefing to the chairman about bureau’s performance.