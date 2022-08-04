Court orders confiscation of Suleman Sharif’s properties

A special court in Lahore on Wednesday ordered the confiscation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son, Suleman Sharif’s moveable and immoveable assets in a case to pertaining to money laundering.

A nine-page written order was issued against Suleman and Hamza Shahbaz. According to the order, Suleman’s agricultural land spreading over 200 kanals have also been confiscated. The order has been sent to the Chiniot deputy commissioner. The court also ordered to confiscate shares of 13 companies owned by Suleman and 29 bank accounts. It also directed the investigation officer to submit details of other properties owned by the premier’s son.

PM Shehbaz and Hamza have been summoned in person by the court to press charges against them.