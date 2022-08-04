PM orders 24/7 monitoring of flood-hit areas in Balochistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday ordered round-the-clock monitoring of rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

He also ordered an update regarding the relief and disbursement of funds to the flood victims through the submission of a report every 48 hours, a government spokesperson said. The prime minister instructed the relevant authorities to speed up the distribution of relief funds in Balochistan, especially in areas like Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dakki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastung, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibbi.

Shehbaz Sharif also directed to pace up the relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected areas of Sindh, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Punjab. He said the affected people were looking towards the government for mitigation of their sufferings and warned that negligence in the supply of food, medicines and accommodation would not be tolerated. He emphasized extending a uniform level of facilitation to the flood victims across the country. The prime minister ordered to ensure proper cleaning, sanitation and fumigation of the flood-hit areas to avert the spread of diseases, including dengue. He also directed the provision of clean drinking water to flood victims to control gastric diseases. Meanwhile, a report by the authorities concerned said that food, medical camps, and shelter had been arranged in the food-hit areas of Balochistan. It added that relief activities had been increased in collaboration with the provincial government. Work was in progress in other provinces with the cooperation of the respective provincial governments, it said.

Earlier this week, PM Shehbaz had visited Balochistan and met residents of the areas where floods had wreaked havoc. During his one-day visit, he distributed cheques of Rs1 million each to the families of the flood victims.

The premier had also announced that the provincial and national disaster management authorities would conduct a joint survey using satellite images to assess the damage to crops, bridges, and roads across the province. On Wednesday, the death toll in Balochistan from floods rose to 15. The deaths were reported in Zhob, Qilla Saifullah, Kohlu, Naushki and Lasbela where relentless rains caused flash floods. Heavy rains in catchment areas of streams were resulting in floods in different areas in Awaran while, the district still remained cut-off from other areas due to damage to roads and bridges. In Dera Bugti and Kohlu, continuous downpour on hills was flooding seasonal water channels, threatening people in downstream areas of Nasirabad.

On Tuesday, the National Disaster Management Authority dispatched 1,000 ration bags for people affected by floods in the province. In a statement, the NDMA spokesperson said that relief goods were provided by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre which were handed over to deputy commissioners of Jaffarabad, Naseerabad, Sohbatpur, Sibi and Kutch. The bangs contain flour, pulses, sugar and ghee. The first shipment of 3,000 bags was sent to Balochistan on July 15.