India’s unilateral action of Aug 5 against UN resolutions: Pervaiz Ashraf

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday said the Indian government’s unilateral action of August 5, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was unconstitutional and against the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

Talking to APP regarding ‘Youm e Ishtehsal’ to be marked on August 5, he said the international community should break the silence for the rights of Kashmiris and play its role in resolving the Kashmir conflict according to the UN resolutions.

The NA Speaker said the unilateral move of the Indian government to end the special status of Kashmir on August 5, 2019 was unconstitutional and against the UN resolutions. Contrary to UN resolutions, Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of the subcontinent’s division, he added.

The UN and international community should play their role to resolve the Kashmir issue, he said adding the Indian forces were treating innocent people of the occupied Kashmir inhumanly and the way India had exploited the Kashmiris due rights by depriving them of their right to self-determination was beyond the condemnation.

He said more than 900,000 Indian troops were inflicting atrocities on Kashmiris and they were being kidnapped so that a large number of them were going missing.

He said the government of Pakistan had always supported the Kashmiri brothers and sisters and would continue their support till the day they received freedom from the Indian clutches.

He asked the Indian government to consider the human rights of Kashmiris and their personal freedom, feelings and emotions and withdraw its unconstitutional move of August 5, 2019, designed to change the geographical status of Kashmir.

He said the Kashmir’s freedom movement was not going to fade as Kashmiris yearning for freedom was growing with every passing day.

Japan based Kashmiris to observe Aug 5 as Black Day: Japan based Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora community is all set to observe August 05 and 15 as black days in protest against India’s sinister action which abrogated special status of the internationally acknowledged disputed status of Jammu Kashmir State on August 05, 2019.

“Tokyo based Kashmir Solidarity Forum will host anti-India protests on August 5 to mark the 3rd anniversary of August 05, 2019. There is resentment and indignation against India trying to alter the historical and geographical status of the disputed Himalayan State, says a press release released here on Wednesday.

Japan based Kashmir Solidarity Forum Chairman Shahid Majeed Sheikh Advocate said that protest rallies would be organized around the world including Japan. He said that August 5 was the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir State.

Describing India as an international terrorist country he said: “Indian occupying forces have turned the entire Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir into the world’s largest prison.

India scrapped the special status of Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 and 35A. The Kashmiri people reject these changes and are determined to continue the freedom struggle,” he declared adding that non-Kashmiri extremist Hindus from India were being settled in Kashmir which was a matter of grave concern.

He said that the population ratio was being changed, the property of Kashmiris was being occupied. He called upon the government of Pakistan, international human rights organizations, international organizations and the United Nations to take notice of India atrocities.

He urged the entire world to help resolve the Kashmir issue peacefully in order to establish peace in the region.