PMD warns of heavy rains in Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned that the fresh monsoon system entering eastern Sindh on Friday, August 5, may result in moderate to heavy rainfalls across the province.

Araes likely to receive moderate to heavy thundershowers include Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro and Kambar Shahdadkot.

The new monsoon system is likely to remain active from August 5 to August 9. As a result of it, Karachi may receive heavy showers from Saturday.

The Sindh government has issued an alert to all authorities to stay vigilant and prepare for the next rain spell.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman has also warned that heavy falls may generate water-logging in low-lying areas of Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar, and Shahdadkot between August 6 and 9.

River Indus continuous to run in medium, low flood: The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) on Wednesday said that River Indus continuous to flow in medium flood at Taunsa and low flood at Chashma and at Guddu-Sukkur.

According to daily FFC report, River Kabul also continues to flow in low flood at Nowshera while other rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal.

The combined live storage of country’s three major reservoirs (Tarbela, Mangla & Chashma) is 7.063 MAF (i.e. 52.47% of 13.461 MAF).

Yesterday’s Westerly Wave trough over Northern Afghanistan is remained stationary whereas Seasonal Low lies over Northwestern Balochistan. Weak moist currents both from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 3000 feet.

For the ensuing 24 hours Flood Forecasting Division has predicted isolated thunderstorm/rain over Northern and Northeastern Punjab including D.G. Khan Division, Southern Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeastern Balochistan and upper catchments of all the main rivers of the Indus River System.