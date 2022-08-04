Imran loses ground to continue politics after ECP verdict: Muqam

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam on Wednesday said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan had lost moral ground to continue politics after the verdict of Election Commission.

He said ECP verdict declared that Pakistan Tahrik-e-Insaf had received huge foreign funding from prohibited sources including rival countries, which was a clear violation of the country’s constitution.

Talking to flood victims of D.I. Khan and southern districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam said that Imran Khan had been proved as certified liar after ECP’s verdict and there was no justification for him to remain PTI Chairman any more.

He said Imran Khan, after taking funding from US and others countries, was preparing an anti-US narrative in a bid to deceive masses. He further said that people of Pakistan knew that who was certified liar and who used illegal foreign funds for political gains after ECP’s judgment.

Muqam claimed that it was now crystal clear that Imran had was doing politics in Pakistan through illegal foreign funding in a bid to destabilize the country and halt progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said Imran Khan had received billions of rupees from abroad for mudslinging institutions and its leadership, adding that the ECP verdict had proved that Imran was not ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ after his affidavit was found fake.

He said poor economic and financial policies of Imran government had plunged the country into price hike and load shedding. He said PMLN had joined coalition government to save the country from bankruptcy.

Muqam said Imran Khan was now hiding face from people after ECP verdict and his disqualification under articles 62 and 63 was now imminent.

He said federal government was standing with flood victims in this hour of need and would continue efforts till their rehabilitation.

Muqam said that Prime Minister Shahbez Sharif had visited flood hit Balochistan and announced compensation for flood victims of the country including KP.

He said motorway and Indus highway was a gift of PML-N government for people of southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said these projects would reduce distance between Peshawar-Islamabad and D.I. Khan.

The PM aide said that people of Tank, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan and other adjoining districts would be largely benefited from these mega projects and a new era of prosperity would start in KP.

ECP verdict exposes PTI used foreign funds to destabilise country: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khyber Pakthunkhwa spokesman Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Wednesday said the ECP’s verdict had exposed the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for using foreign funds to destabilise the country.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in its decision, had declared that the PTI received huge funds from foreign countries, including enemy states, Ikhtiar Wali, who is also member of PK Assembly, told the media.

Imran Khan should now resign from the PTI’s chairmanship as he was no more “Sadiq and Amin” (righteous and honest) after the ECP’s verdict, he added.

The PML-N leader said the coalition government had reinitiated work on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, which remained almost on halt during the PTI regime.