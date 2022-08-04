Plantation drive on highways in full swing

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forestry Department with support of all stake holders has completed plantation of 442,067 plants on M1-Motorway, 3378475 on Hazara Expressway and 178,860 on Swat Expressway under 10BTTP is an initiative to illustrate Green Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The KP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is focusing heavily on the tree plantation to enhance the green cover and mitigate the adverse effects of climate change phenomenon.

Chief Minister is of vision that ongoing tree plantation drive will continue throughout the province with new zeal and commitment in order to counter the negative effects of Pollution, environmental changes, droughts, floods and other natural challenges for which prior preparedness is of paramount importance.

He also appealed that citizens along with government and non government organizations should also contribute their fare share in making the province green which will not only help in improving the environment but will also be a significant contribution in promoting tourism.

New buses on routes: Daewoo Bus Service will begin the service of new buses on D.I. Khan, Swat and Abbottabad routes to address all public complaints.

The assurance was given to Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud by the Zonal Manager Daewoo Bus Service, Mushtaq Hussain here on Wednesday.

On receiving public complaints regarding the operation of sub-standard and old buses on D.I. Khan, Swat and Abbottabad on routes, the Commissioner Peshawar had directed the sealing of the Daewoo Bus station.

However, the Zonal Manager of the bus service called on the Commissioner Peshawar and assured him about the operation of new buses on D.I. Khan, Swat and Abbottabad routes within a period of ten days and will address all public complaints.

In this connection, Zonal Manager formally submitted an affidavit, which was followed by the directives of the Commissioner for de-sealing the bus station.