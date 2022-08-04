Punjab CM meets Ulema, stresses need for promotion of peace, harmony

A special meeting of the Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee Punjab, under the aegis of the Auqaf Department, was held under the chair of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. Ulema and mashaikh of different schools of thought attended the huddle.

A joint declaration issued by it has stated that the role of religious scholars and ulema in the creation of Pakistan and its stability is a bright point in national history. The objective conditions of the country require that scholars and religious figures should continue playing their key role, as always, for national unity, stability, harmony and peace in the country.

The ulema assured the nation, through the Punjab government, that they are fully aware of the requirements of defence of the country. We will stand united with the nation like a solid rock when necessary. Ulema/Khatteeb and Zakirs will adopt a moderate and positive attitude in their sermons. In its teachings, the religion of Islam teaches showing tolerance towards ‘ahle-e-kitab’ and non-Muslims; so the ulema will emphasize tolerance and unity of Muslims in their sermons and will completely reject differences, especially during Muharram to help establish peace and harmony. The ulema of all schools of thought also agree that no Muslim should be hurt and we will all adhere strictly to this policy. Terrorism and killings in the name of religion are anti-Islam and we strongly condemn them. We will avoid such writings and speeches that could hurt any school of thought.

It was further stated that the country is going through a critical period in its history and we are determined to strengthen and stabilize the country by making it a cradle of peace and stability by showing patience, courage and prudence. We pray to Almighty Allah to protect our beloved homeland and make our efforts of promoting unity among Muslims fruitful.