Minister directs PHFA for early completion of projects

Maulana Abdul Wasay, Federal Minister, Ministry of Housing and Works chaired executive board meetings of the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF) and Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA).

During the course of meeting, the boards discussed various agendas placed before the members by the departments. Board members discussed various issues and matters pertaining to different ongoing projects of the departments. Maulana Abdul Wasay directed FGEHA to speed up the construction work on projects and complete them in the stipulated time and deliver them to the allottees as soon as possible.

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works said that the quality and timely completion of the projects must be done and no negligence will be tolerated at any cost. Secretary Housing also ordered the immediate resumption of the work on all pending schemes so that flats and plots are handed over to the retired government employees at the earliest without any further delay.

Officials of Housing Ministry, PHAF, FGEHA, Law Ministry, Finance Ministry and officials from other departments also attended the meeting.