Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 4 August 2022 is being sold for Rs. 136230 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 158900 per tola in Pakistan today.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 158900 Rs. 145657 Rs. 139038 Rs. 119175 per 10 Gram Rs. 136230 Rs. 124877 Rs. 119201 Rs. 102173 per Gram Gold Rs. 13623 Rs. 12488 Rs. 11920 Rs. 10217

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.