Book ‘Autism and Behavioural Science’ launched in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: “Autism and Behavioural Science” a book by Canada based Pakistani psychologist and autism expert Saima Akram is being launched in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The purpose of this book is to provide the reader with the indispensable knowledge, awareness, treatment plans and scientific approach for autism. The concepts are premeditated with a balance of conceptual, practical, empirical and theoretical information to bridge the gap between research and everyday practice. While acknowledging empirical researches and models, this book provides practical strategies in the recent scientific research and practice in the field of autism.

Saima Akram received her MPhil degree in Psychology from Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad, and Master in Psychology from Govt. College University, Lahore, Pakistan and Ontario graduate diploma in autism and behavioral science from Canada. Saima also has completed advanced certificate for Autism USA, Red Cross Canada, and Ontario Colleges Canada. She also has been a member of American Psychological Association (APA) and Canadian Psychological Association (CPA). She has international work experience in the fields of autism, psychology, counselling, psychotherapy, behavioral analysis, special education, community development, project management and gender equity and equality. Currently, she is working in clinical setting in Canada and has expertise in applied behavior analysis (ABA) and intense behavior interventions (IBI), treatment of behavioral disorders, functional assessment and functional skill training for individuals with autism and special needs.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a complex developmental condition involving persistent challenges with social communication, restricted interests, and repetitive behavior.

It is estimated that worldwide about one in 100 children has autism. This estimate represents an average figure, and reported prevalence varies substantially across studies. Some well-controlled studies have, however, reported figures that are substantially higher.

The statistics from South Asia estimate that there may be 350,000 children with autism in Pakistan. Unfortunately most of these children remain undiagnosed due to the lack of awareness and expertise in diagnosis. Agencies