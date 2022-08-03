KARACHI: Popular short-video platform TikTok announced the launch of a Creator Portal in Pakistan which is a dedicated area for content creators to find educational resources. The portal will help Pakistani creators understand the platform better to develop better content. It will teach things like effective storytelling and creative effects. The one-stop shop is aimed at inspiring and diversifying content creation on the platform.

“TikTok account @tiktokcreatorspakistan, is a series of videos that will provide guidance, tips and tricks to help creators maximise their in-app presence and take their videos to the next level,” read the press statement.

“With the different tools, analytics, effects and creative ideas to balance on a TikTok account, making a strategy for creating content can be daunting,” a TikTok statement said.

“TikTok offers anyone a chance to reach an audience, without needing to be a celebrity or social influencer with a large following,” the statement also said.

TikTok said that due to these reasons they were “excited to launch the TikTok Creator Portal in Pakistan”.

“We’re excited to launch the TikTok Creator Portal in Pakistan, an online hub filled with educational videos for creators to learn the basics of getting started on TikTok, connecting with their audience, and cultivating best practices to bring their videos to the next level.”

“For avid or even expert TikTok creators, the Creator Portal will help interpret community trends, learn more about the use of sound and music, and spotlight creative effects, helping to inspire and diversify content creation.”

There will be five learning categories on the Creator Portal.

• Getting started on TikTok

• TikTok creation essentials

• TikTok foundations for success

• TikTok content strategy

• Community Guidelines and safety

These will include the most frequently asked questions and key insights into how users can grow as content creators on TikTok.

“The Portal will also offer an in-depth guide and videos designed to further support TikTok’s growing creator community in Pakistan, and help them get the most out of their time on the platform,” the statement read.

The portal can be accessed on the TikTok account @tiktokcreatorspakistan