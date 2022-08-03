Youm e Istehsal to be observed on Friday

SUKKUR: All set for observing the third year anniversary of India’s military siege of Jammu and Kashmir known as Youm e Istehsal across Sindh on Aug 5th (Friday). The day is marked to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

Rallies have been planned in all big and small towns including Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Jaccababad, Shikarpur, Kashmore-Kandhbkot and all other districts of Sindh. Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Mustafa Phull while talking to the APP on Wednesday urged the world to take note of the atrocities committed in Kashmir.

He said India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 and subsequent measures particularly pertaining to domicile rules and the land ownership laws were aimed at changing the demographic structure of IIOJK and converting the Kashmiris into a minority in their own land.

He vowed to continue supporting Kashmiris right to self determination as accorded to them by the UN.