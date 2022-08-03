9 COVID deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported nine deaths and 806 fresh novel coronavirus cases. The cases registered of past 24 hours, quoting National Institute of Health (NIH).

The National Institute of Health (NIH) stated that during the past 24 hours, a total of 20,949 tests COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted. In the conducted test 806 samples came back positive.

Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity ratio stood 3.85% as compared to yesterday’s 2.84 per cent.

According to the data issued by NIH, 160 COVID-19 patients treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU). The ratio comes is across the country at different medical facilities.

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Health has advised strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs). The SOPs include mask wearing and social distancing during Muharram gatherings.

Gathering and majalis to remember the Shuhada-e-Karbala (martyrs of Karbala) have started as the country observes the first day of the month of Muharram to mark the beginning of the new Islamic year.