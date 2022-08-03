Ahsan for developing dashboards to monitor economic activities daily

Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday directed Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and Ministry of Information and Technology to develop a dashboard in order to monitor the daily activities of the economy in the country.

It would help to promote the innovative projects of national importance under the Innovation Support Fund (ISF), to be launched soon.

The Minister made these directions while chairing a meeting for the development of the National Integrated Dashboard and ISF at the Ministry. The meeting was attended by the Secretary Planning Commission, Additional Secretary, Members and representatives from various ministries.

There is no integrated dashboard where economic management could be monitored particularly of key ministries like Finance, said the minister.

He also directed the concerned ministries and PBS to develop a dashboard so on a daily basis the economic situation of the country could be monitored which will help the policymakers to make a policy.

The Minister said that data is the key in the current era and there should be a dashboard at two levels, one for top leadership and second for the secretary’s level so every ministry could monitor the economic indicators. There is a bulk of data hidden in the government’s department but we should have a system to utilize it, said the Minister while stressing the official for a System Analyst to work on dashboard and conduct need assessment in public sectors.

Similarly, the Minister said that there should be data policy as well. The Secretary Ministry of IT informed that it is already working on the policy and it will take a few months to finalize it. The Minister directed the IT ministry to give a briefing next week.

During the meeting, the Minister also directed officials of the Planning Commission to hold a round-table conference to promote the innovative projects of national importance under the ISF project. We should recognize innovation as a tool to achieve maximum productivity and efficiency in agriculture, health, education and other sectors, said the Minister while directing officials to invite people from various field like Industry, academia, Higher Education Commission, IT, Chamber of Commerce and others in order to launch encourage the innovators under the project.

Moreover, the Minister also reviewed the progress of twenty poor districts which were targeted for development. The Minister directed the concerned stakeholders to complete the need assessment and survey of the district so development process could be started immediately.