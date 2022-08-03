Agriculture machinery valuing $112.025m imported in fy2021

The imports of agriculture machinery and implements into the country during financial year ended on June 30,2022 witnessed about 18.32pc increase as against the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June 2021-22, agriculture machinery and implements valuing $112.025m as against the imports of $84.679m of same period last year. During the period under review, the imports of machinery group registered about 7.63pc increase and reached to $10.920b as against the import of $10.146b of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, country spent $14.082b on the imports of agriculture and other chemicals during fiscal year 2021 as against the import of $9.299b of same period last year. During the period under review, the imports of agriculture chemicals grew by 51.43pc as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year, it added. From July-June, 2021-22 about 1,400,833 metric tons of fertilizers manufacturing costing $845.539m imported to fulfil the domestic requirements as against the imports of 1,779,679 metric tons worth of $718.756m of same period last year.

The country spent $201.740m on the imports of 35,875 metric tons of insecticides, which was recorded at $188.988m of same period of last year, it added. During the period under review, the imports of plastic material valuing $3.135b imported, whereas medicinal products worth of $4.063b also imported as compared the imports of the corresponding period last year.