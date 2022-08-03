Proton SAGA – The safest sedan in its category

Proton SAGA was introduced in Pakistan in 2020 as an entry-level family Sedan and since then has made its mark in Pakistan’s automobile market.

The question often arises, what is so special about SAGA and why is it different from others? Well, there is an answer to this, and is one that will resonate with every serious car buyer in Pakistan – “Safety” Proton SAGA is positioned to be the Safest Entry Level Sedan due to the inherent features and standards to which it is built.

It has an ASEAN 4-Star NCAP Rating which is rare in this category.

The New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) for South Asia Countries (ASEAN) aims to achieve the highest standard of safety and is attained after a rigorous crash test that speaks volumes of its durability and the materials used it. The ASEAN rating implies how safe the car is in the event of an impact.

The system crash tests different cars at various speeds, observing how safe the dummies are after the impact, what parts of the car are unsafe and how effective are the Crumble Zones. These are zones or areas of the body of the car that crumple to absorb impact.

This acts as a safety feature to keep adult and child passengers safe.

It also contains the ISOfix feature for children’s seats that ensures child safety which is a pressing concern for parents and families in these risk-prone times.

ISOfix is an international standard for anchoring child seats in the vehicle, enhancing overall safety. Proton SAGA is also equipped with SRS Airbags which reflect the importance that Proton has historically always prioritized passenger safety.

In times where Airbags are being touted as a relatively new feature by competitors in the industry, it is worth noting that Proton SAGA had already incorporated Airbags at the time of its launch back in 2020 which put it ahead of its peers in terms of safety and durability. Not just limited to the SRS Airbags, Proton SAGA also comes with ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) combined with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution).

ABS helps the driver in the situations of slippery roads by preventing the locking of wheels and EBD helps in the distribution of braking force to different wheels, depending on weight.

It makes the vehicle more stable and lowers the probability of roadside accidents. Considering the above, it can be concluded with conviction, that Proton SAGA Certainly seems to be an ideal car when it comes to ensuring passenger safety and risk mitigation.

These added features don’t bring additional costs to the users which is why SAGA is known to be a great value for money proposition!