PSX to be closed on 8th, 9th due to Ashura

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has declared that the share market will be closed for Ashura holidays on August 8 and 9 of 2022. PSX in its notice said, “All TRE certificate holders, staff, and concerned are hereby informed that Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited will remain closed on Monday, August 8th, 2022 and Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 on account of Ashura, 9th and 10th Muharram, 1444 AH.” On the days of Eid ul-Fitr, Eid ul-Azha, Ashura, and Rabi ul-Awal, the PSX observes holidays, and trading is suspended in observance of those holidays.