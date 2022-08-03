CEC should immediately resign

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid said that the ECP’s decision would not lead to a crisis that would not be manageable. “The law should be the same for all parties,” the former interior minister, a staunch ally of Khan, said while terming the Constitution of Pakistan “a nose of wax”. The AML chief, stressing that no major political turn will occur as a result of the order, said that no matter what the government tries to do, it will not be able to harm the PTI chairman.

Turning his guns on the government’s major players, Rashid said he was “ready to say this on oath” that parties received funding from slain terrorist “Osama Bin Laden”. He then sought Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja’s voluntary resignation – a demand that the PTI and its allies have been making for months now.