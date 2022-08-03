Disqualify Imran,slap ban on PTI

The Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has urged the government to initiate action immediately and impose a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and disqualify Imran Khan for a lifetime following the ECP decision. According to a private TV channel, the PDM head said in his tweet messages that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has proved Imran a global thief, money launderer, liar, dishonest and working against the interests of Pakistan.

In another tweet, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said today’s ECP decision has confirmed his stand since 2010 that Imran Khan is an agent of international forces including Jews. Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Imran Khan and his party are on the agenda of foreign powers and working against the interests of Pakistan on their funds.