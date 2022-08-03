IHC suspends PAC recommendations for removal Chairman COIED

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended the recommendation of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for removing Justice (Rtd) Javed Iqbal as Chairman Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIED). The court also sought comments from respondents including secretary National Assembly and secretary PAC into the matter. Former Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal moved the petition through his lawyer Shoaib Shaheen against PAC’s decision to write a letter to the government for terminating him from the chairmanship of COIED. The court observed that the matter pertaining to the powers of PAC had also been challenged through the other petitions. The lawyer prayed the court to declare the PAC meeting minutes date July 7, 2022as illegal. Deputy Attorney General Arshad Kayani pleaded that now this matter had been shifted to inquiry commission from the PAC. The court asked the DAG to inform it on next hearing that whether the proceeding in PAC into the matter had been ended. The bench remarked that if the PAC had finished the proceeding then this could would become ineffective.