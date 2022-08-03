CM Elahi declares all flood-affected areas of Punjab as calamity-hit

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi visited the flood-hit areas of Rajanpur and DG Khan on Tuesday. He inspected relief activities and distributed financial aid cheques valuing eight lakh each to the heirs of persons who lost their lives in the deluge. He directed all-out help to the flood victims and offered fateha for the departed souls. The CM announced to declare all the flood-affected areas as calamity-hit adding that hill torrents’ paths will be channelized to avoid damages.

He visited the rescue operation center in the Shahpur area of Rajanpur and held a meeting with the flood victims besides inspecting relief activities. Talking on this occasion, the CM asserted that the Punjab government stands with the affectees and their early recovery is a priority. The people facing trouble would not be left alone; he assured and added that the government has set up medical camps where the flood victims are being vaccinated against epidemics. Similarly, he added that the families of the deceased are being given financial assistance of Rs.8 lakh each. I assure you that the government will continue to take every possible measure to help the flood victims, he added.

Nasrullah Dareshak, Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak, Mohsin Leghari, Farooq Amanullah Dareshak, Owais Khan Dareshak, commissioner, RPO DG Khan and others were present. CM also visited the Chhatani area of Taunsa and met the flood victims to console them.

Speaking to the media, Parvez Elahi asserted that he will not allow the rights of any flood victim to be violated. Damages to crops and houses will be compensated soon; he assured and added that he has inspected all the flood-affected areas of Rajanpur and DG Khan today (Tuesday). PDMA and line departments will start immediate work for short-term and long-term planning, he added. During the floods of 2004, Khawaja Sahib brought me here. At that time, I planned to channelize the hill torrents’ paths and allocated 2.5 billion for this job. At that time, the dollar was worth 60 rupees but Shehbaz Sharif did nothing during his stint and wasted 15 years which increased the project cost enormously. Shehbaz Sharif kept talking but did nothing for the poor, he lamented.

The CM said that all the affectees will be served without caring for any political attachment and their hearts will be won. Similarly, the survey will be fully transparent, he added. All MNAs and MPAs here are my colleagues and they are engaged in serving the affected people in the flood-hit areas. The CM ordered to immediately start development work from allocated 20 billion rupees in affected areas and announced to investigate inundation of Shadan Lund food center and its wheat stock. Commissioner DG Khan told that relief camps have been set up and food is being provided to the affectees besides their vaccination.

Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Kh. Sheraz Mahmood, Muhammad Hanif Pitafi, Kh. Daud Sulemani, Sardar Saifuddin Khan Khosa, Javed Akhtar Lund, Sardar Mohyuddin Khan Khosa and others were also present. Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the crash of Pakistan Army Aviation’s helicopter in which Commander Southern Command Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, DG Pakistan Coast Guard Maj Gen Amjad Hanif, Brig Muhammad Khalid, Maj Saeed Ahmad, Maj Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz have embraced martyrdom.

The CM has extended condolences to the bereaved families and added that military officers have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. The nation is proud of the martyrs’ dutifulness and they are the heroes of the nation. The country salutes them and we can never forget the great sacrifice of martyrs, he concluded. Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi made an aerial visit to the flood-affected areas of Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan after conducting a ground visit. The irrigation secretary briefed about the relief activities. The CM directed to speed up the relief activities adding that the supply of food items should be continued to the affected population while ensuring every possible help to the people in need.

Earlier, CM Parvez Elahi took a briefing on the plane while leaving for a visit to the flood-hit areas of south Punjab. He was apprised about medical camps and relief activities in affected areas. The CM also issued directions for the rehabilitation of flood affectees.