Speakers call for steps to protect water

Center for Climate and Environmental Resources and Institute of Art and Culture jointly organized a seminar on water wastage, importance and security. Chief Guest Bilal Anwar, Former Chairman and CEO NDRFM Chancellor IAC Faisal Janjua, Head of CCER Shahwar, Fawad Hayat, Group Head NDRFM and Turkish delegation, besides a large number of students participated in the seminar. Speaking at the seminar, Institute of Art and Culture, Chancellor Faisal Janjua said that human life and water have been together since eternity and according to our inspired book, the Holy Quran, water is fundamental in the creation of man. role. He said that even today’s modern world has not been able to find an alternative to water, but we all have to realize the conservation of water in practice for our survival and the future generations. Chief Guest Bilal Anwar, Former Chairman and CEO NDRFM said that in a developing country like Pakistan, the importance of water has become less and less, especially in our 75 years of history, there is a strange contradiction that every year we waste millions of acre feet of water in the sea and from building dams to water reservoirs. Unfortunately, the measures that were required of the time were not taken for protection. The speakers said in their address that water is the greatest blessing of nature, while the need is that every citizen should play his role to ensure the protection of water. Pay so that we can secure the future of our future generations along with our fellow countrymen.