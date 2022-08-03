‘Govt, civil society joint efforts improved human wellbeing’

Appreciating the significant contribution of INGOs towards humanity and development, Government and Civil society representative expressed that the role of civil society and development and humanitarian agencies is highly crucial to bring transformational change at the societal level. These views were expressed at the annual showcasing event of the Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) on the work of PHF member organizations which was accomplished in year 2021.

Director General, Federal Directorate of Immunization Dr. Soofia Younas stressed on the joint efforts at all levels to meet the desired outcomes of development and humanitarian goal in the country. She further highlighted the importance of investing in the overall health with special focus on mother child health and immunization of children for a healthy and prosperous future. Head of Office Pakistan & Iran, European Commission Humanitarian Aid Office – ECHO, Taheeni Thammannagoda said that organizations are aligning their program with development and humanitarian needs in the country.

Giving details of the PHF member organizations’ projects, Country Coordinator of Pakistan Humanitarian Forum Syed Shahid Kazmi informed the audience that 275 development and humanitarian projects were completed during the year 2021 with a total funding of Rs25 billion by reaching out to 19.9 million people in Pakistan.

Farhan Ahmed Khan, Chair of PHF Executive Committee, shared that among these 275 projects, 44 percent projects had COVID 19 component, 23 percent had cash component and 33 percent had DRR component.

While addressing to the ceremony, Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mehmood Hayat, Chairman PHF, Board of Trustees, said that how significant is the role of such forum to take position on any development and humanitarian challenge in the country.