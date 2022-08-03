AJK President expresses grief over loss of lives in heli crash

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed deep sense of shock over the loss of precious lives in helicopter crash in Balochistan. A Pakistani army helicopter with senior officials on board crashed in Baluchistan while it was on a flood relief mission in the calamity hit province of Pakistan. Expressing his deep sorrow over the tragic incident, the AJK President said that it was a great tragedy and the loss of precious lives. In his condolence letter to COAS General Qamar Javed and bereaved families, the president said, “entire Pakistani nation stands with Pakistan army and the relatives of the martyrs in this hour of immense grief.”