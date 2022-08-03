Federal Ombudsman resolves 54,000 complaints in 2021

The Federal Ombudsman, Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis has resolved more than 54,000 complaints of overseas Pakistanis in the year 2021 including 39,604 complaints handled and disposed of at OWFDs, said a statement of Federal Ombudsman here on Tuesday. The statement further said that 22,295 complaints of overseas Pakistanis have been resolved in the first quarter of 2022 with an increase of 112% as compared to 10,473 in 2021. The number of complaints have increased due to robust awareness campaign launched to sensitize the overseas Pakistanis about the functioning of the office of the Federal Ombudsman.