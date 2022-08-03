Another Pandora’s Box opens

The first impression that ECP’s verdict in the prohibited funding case against PTI gives is that it was, given the evidence, as open-and-shut a case as they come. Yet it took almost all of eight years to reach its conclusion. And going by what has been revealed, PTI will have to do more than just dismiss it to get on with business as usual. Indeed, some lawyers are already questioning why the party in question has just been given a show-cause notice instead of ceasing the unexplained funds and initiating proceedings against PTI’s audit firms. All this will no doubt give the ruling party more ammunition as it turns its guns on PTI.

But before this particular case reaches a definitive conclusion, it will do the rounds in the courts and surely raise the political temperature even further. PTI is very right that all parties must be similarly investigated, but whatever conclusions are reached after those exercises will in no way change what is, and should be, in store for PTI; not the least because it loves to paint itself as the whitest of them all. Right now all eyes are on it, and it won’t be able to delay matters endlessly in court like it was able to do with the ECP.

This case will also put the spotlight on the judiciary itself; which has, regrettably, been known to deliver pretty shocking decisions at times. Remember the halls of the top court have witnessed accounts of how the country’s top politicians clandestinely, and illegally, received funds from intelligence agencies; yet nothing happened to them. Yet the supreme court has also sent a sitting PM home for ‘unwithdrawn receivables’ from his son’s firm. But since, at the end of the day, the prohibited funding case is about nothing more than the ability, or lack thereof, of one political party to keep its books in order and vouch for it as required by the law, how hard can it possibly be to lay it bare in light of the rulebook?

Still, considering our particular brand of politics, ECP’s decision has more likely just opened one more Pandora’s Box while we’re still trying to digest what is coming out of so many others. *