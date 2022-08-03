Portugal to host 2023 MotoGP season opener

PARIS: The 2023 MotoGP season will open in Portugal rather than its usual starting point in Qatar, the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) announced on Tuesday. Since 2007, the season has started with a night race in Qatar but the Losail circuit, which also hosts a Formula One Grand Prix, is scheduled for renovation. It is expected to host its MotoGP race later in the season. The Portuguese Grand Prix will he held at Portimao in the Algarve on March 26. The track will also host a winter test session in the week before the Grand Prix. The track has hosted MotoGP since 2020 and the last two races have been won by reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo of France. The final schedule for the entire 2023 MotoGP season will be announced “in due course,” FIM said.