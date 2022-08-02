It’s happening: Alia Bhatt

Last year, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar had announced his next road-trip directorial project ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti in collaboration under Excel Entertainment.

The film features three popular A-list actresses Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. As soon as the film was announced, the internet went gaga over these three powerhouse women coming together for an ambitious Excel Production project titled ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

While there were several rounds of speculation if the film is happening or not, Alia Bhatt discarded all the rumours in her recent media interaction. She said, “IT’S HAPPENING!!…We will go on floors next year. Of course, we cannot go on the floor this year. We are not letting that film go. We are fighting for it and we are all too excited about it. It’s going to be quite massive and we can’t wait.”

Meanwhile, there is a lot of buzz around ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ and this collaboration is said to be one of the biggest collabs ever in Bollywood. The makers have topped in three powerhouse actresses for a project as big and as promising as ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

Excel Entertainment is one of the leading production houses in India. It has given super hits like ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, and ‘Gully Boy’ to name a few. The last film directed by Farhan Akhtar was ‘Don 2’ which released in 2011. It will be exciting to see him back in the director’s chair.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt just wrapped up her schedule for Hollywood film ‘Heart of Stone’ alongwith Gal Gadot. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, is gearing up for her next release ‘Phone Bhoot’. ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ will also mark actress Priyanka Chopra’s comeback in Bollywood after ‘The Sky is Pink’ released in 2019.