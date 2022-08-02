Sarah Khan enjoys pleasant weather; video goes viral!

A new video of showbiz A-lister Sarah Khan is going viral across social media platforms as she enjoyed the pleasant weather in between the takes.

The ‘Tum Meri Ho’ actor took to her official account on the photo and video sharing platform earlier this week and shared a new video of herself. Khan can be seen enjoying the current pleasant weather of the city in between the takes while filming for her next project.

The now-viral Instagram video which sees the showbiz actor in pink and white matching separates, flaunting her newly chopped hairstyle, has been played over 2.1 million times by the users of the visual-sharing site.

With more than 385,000 hearts on the posts, thousands of Instagrammers also showed up in the comments section to shower their love for the beloved celeb.

Here is what they wrote:

Just Love New look Of Yours

So pretty

One of My fav Pakistani actress

MashaAllahh. Evil eyes off

Khoobsurat

Omg! You look soo pyari in short hair. I never noticed

Sarah Khan with her professional work and grounded attitude is one of the most loved and sought-after actors in the showbiz industry. Apart from her huge fanbase, Khan boasts over 9.5 million followers on her Instagram handles, where she often shares glimpses of her professional projects and also her only child, Alyana.

For those unversed, Sarah Khan tied the knot with singer Falak Shabir in 2020 and the couple welcomed their first child Alyana Falak last year.