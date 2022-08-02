Aamir Khan says he makes sure to meet Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta at least once a week

Aamir Khan maintains that everything is peaceful between him and his ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. On the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan, Aamir talked about his equation with both Kiran and Reena. Aamir will appear on the show alongside his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Kareena Kapoor. Aamir said, “I have the highest regard and respect for both of them. Hum log hamesha parivar he rahenge (We will always be a family).” Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta before tying the knot with Kiran Rao. Last year, he and Kiran announced their decision to separate on amicable terms and said that they will co-parent their son Azad Rao Khan. Aamir Khan has two children, son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan, from his first marriage.

Refuting rumours of discord between him and his ex-wives, he said, “We all get together once a week, no matter how busy we are. There is a lot of genuine care, love and respect towards each other.”

In the new promo for Koffee with Karan, Kareena and Aamir had a fun time trolling Karan Johar. When Karan quizzed Kareena about the quality of sex that one has after kids and she retorted that he would know as he has twins. An aghast Karan said that his mother is watching the show. Aamir had the perfect comeback: “Your mother doesn’t mind you talking about other people’s sex lives? Kaise sawaal pooch raha hai (What are these questions)?”

Season 7 of Koffee with Karan has featured several stars, including Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Akshay Kumar. Katrina Kaif teased her Koffee appearance and is expected to feature on the show with her Phone Bhoot co-stars, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.