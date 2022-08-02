Read how Ranbir Kapoor takes care of wife Alia Bhatt amid pregnancy

The newly-wed Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt discusses several things her husband, Ranbir Kapoor does to make her feel special while she’s expecting.

After getting married in a small ceremony in April of this year, Alia announced the news of her first pregnancy with husband Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram.

The Highway actor responded to Prabhat Khabar’s question about the pregnancy care she receives from her spouse by saying, “He has always taken fantastic care of me. He is being even more cautious now. If you’re wondering if he rubs my feet, the answer is no. However, he goes out of his way to make me feel special. He now does that more frequently.

Alia is currently waiting for the debut of her own production, Darlings, as well as her first movie with Ranbir, Brahmastra.

After giving birth, the Kalank star said, she probably will take a break from acting.