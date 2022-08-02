PTI received prohibited funds, ECP says

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the verdict in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘prohibited’ funding case on Tuesday.

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said that prohibited funding against PTI has been proven.

A three-member bench; headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict.

The development days comes after the ruling alliance, comprising members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, PPP, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, urged ECP to release the verdict in the case.

Foreign funding case

The Election Commission of Pakistan had reserved its verdict after the conclusion of arguments from both sides of the case on June 21. Also, PPTOIIt is noteworthy that PTI foreign funding is heard by the election commission since November 2014.

PTI founding member and former information secretary Akbar S Babar had filed the case in the ECP in November 2014. Alleging financial irregularities in PTI’s foreign funding and that it received funds from prohibited sources.

The PTI has rejected the charges as baseless and unfounded.