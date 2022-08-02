US, China, UK remain top 3 destinations of Pakistani exports during FY2022

United States (US) remained the top export destinations of Pakistani products during the twelve months of fiscal year (2021-22), followed by China and United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July-June (2021-22) were recorded at $6798.982m against the exports of $5030.724m during July- June (2020-21), showing a growth of 35.14pc, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data. This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $2781.480m against the exports of $2043.887m during last year, showing an increase of 36.08pc. UK was the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $2200.007m during the months under review against the exports of $2048.293m, showing growth of 7.40pc, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at $1842.961m against $1488.127m during last year, showing an increase of 23.84pc while the exports to Germany were recorded at $1747.967m against $1512.776m last year, the data showed. During July-June (2021-22), the exports to Holland were recorded $1486.798m against $ 1118.342m whereas the exports to Italy stood at $1085.675m against $774.658m. Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $1149.474m against the exports of $801.702m while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded $552.518m against $983.314m during last year.