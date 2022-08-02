Rupee gains 54 paisa against dollar

The Pakistan rupee on Monday strengthened by 54 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs238.83 against the previous day’s closing of Rs239.37. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs241 and Rs246 respectively. The price of Euro increased by 14 paisa and closed at Rs244.94 against the last day’s closing of Rs244.80. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged at Rs1.80, whereas a decrease of 17 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs292.11 as compared to its last closing of Rs292.28. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 15 paisas each to close at Rs65.02 and Rs63.59 respectively.