Amar recreates ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ scene in new TikTok video

A hilarious TikTok video of showbiz starlet Amar Khan re-enacting a scene from the Bollywood movie ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ is going viral.

The ‘Baddua’ actor turned to her account on the video sharing platform TikTok and published a new video of herself as she re-created the iconic scene from Karan Johar’s 2001 family saga ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’.

@amarkhanofficial Our childhood fav film K3g and the funniest dialogue of all times #kabhikhushikabhigam #funnyvideos #filmdailogues #k3g @Kamran Happy Bashir original sound – ??????

The clip which went viral across social media platforms had Khan mimic the dialogues with her makeup artist. “Oh hello miss sprightly, would you like some tea,” she lip-synced with hilarious expressions. The TikTok video of Amar Khan was watched by thousands of users of the social site and also received applauding comments for the talented actor.

Here is what her followers wrote:

The model turned actor, who is also a graduate in filmmaking, boasts half a million followers on her official Instagram handle, where she often shares pictures and videos of her photoshoots and behind-the-scenes of her projects along with glimpses of exotic trips. On the acting front, Amar Khan has worked in a number of super hit projects with ‘Baddua’ being one of them.